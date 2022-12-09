STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.16. 14,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,440. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,729.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.