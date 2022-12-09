StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
