StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Down 0.2 %

RPM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.19. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.