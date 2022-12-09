StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Further Reading

