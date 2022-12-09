StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

