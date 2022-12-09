StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.12. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

