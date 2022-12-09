StockNews.com Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to “Strong-Buy”

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IRWD. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78.
Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after acquiring an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,991,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares during the period.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.