STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in STORE Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR remained flat at $31.97 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 141.38%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

