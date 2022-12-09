Stratis (STRAX) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $68.45 million and $6.89 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.85 or 0.07461593 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035729 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00078711 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057019 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010014 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025615 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001497 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,858,943 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
