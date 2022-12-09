Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 46,726 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.16.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
