Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 46,726 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

