Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 179,002 shares.The stock last traded at $16.11 and had previously closed at $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

