Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.12.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$40.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$28.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

