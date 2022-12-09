Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 2,815 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97.

On Thursday, September 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25.

RUN opened at $29.04 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

