Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHO. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

