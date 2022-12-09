Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,153.60 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,192 shares of Superior Drilling Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,153.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SDPI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,984. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

