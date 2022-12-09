Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Swisscom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

