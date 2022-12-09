Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.11

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and traded as high as $109.84. Symrise shares last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.
Symrise Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43.
About Symrise
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
