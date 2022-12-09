Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $81.71 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $81.71 million and $2.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,244.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00646355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00251900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00052894 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,727,862 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

