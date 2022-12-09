Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.64 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $80.69 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00641387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00251993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,760,483 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

