Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Down 3.5%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.82. 77,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 926% from the average session volume of 7,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Tantalus Systems Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.18.
Insider Activity at Tantalus Systems
Tantalus Systems Company Profile
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.
