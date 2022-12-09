Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3,559.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

