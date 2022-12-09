Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,720 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 1.86% of Target Global Acquisition I worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGAA opened at $10.20 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.