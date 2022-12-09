Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 145 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($182.11).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Chris Carney bought 155 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($181.44).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 102.75 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 642.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Taylor Wimpey

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 122 ($1.49) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.50 ($1.94).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

