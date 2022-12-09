Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 145 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney bought 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($182.11).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Chris Carney bought 155 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($181.44).
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 102.75 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 642.19.
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
