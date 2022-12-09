TD Securities Begins Coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRWF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 1.2 %

ATRWF stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

