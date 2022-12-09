TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TEL stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $21,232,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

