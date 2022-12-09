Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given New SEK 64 Price Target at Societe Generale

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

