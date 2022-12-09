Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from SEK 55 to SEK 64. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.69. 105,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,472,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.