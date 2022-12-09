Tellor (TRB) Tops One Day Volume of $3.96 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Tellor has a market cap of $31.68 million and $3.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.62 or 0.00079650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001971 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $949.50 or 0.05546704 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00503015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.90 or 0.30066706 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
