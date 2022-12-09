Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $580.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.73.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $481.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.44. The stock has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

