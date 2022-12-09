Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
