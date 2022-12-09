Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 49,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

