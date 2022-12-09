Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:GIM opened at $4.22 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
