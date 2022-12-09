Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.22 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 177,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $818,620.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,891,440 shares in the company, valued at $156,239,538.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 177,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $818,620.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,891,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,239,538.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,242,111 shares of company stock worth $22,411,949. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

