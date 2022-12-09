Tenset (10SET) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $214.80 million and $66,203.98 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00504406 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.88 or 0.30149825 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,009,994 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

