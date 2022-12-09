Terran Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.82 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00009061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

