Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT Raised to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCDY. Barclays cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tesco has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

About Tesco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

