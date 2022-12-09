TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

