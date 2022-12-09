TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 3.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 42,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,154,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

