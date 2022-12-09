Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.
Tgs Asa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.0953 dividend. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.
