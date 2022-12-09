The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Down 0.9%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68). 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 27,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.69).

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.67. The company has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

