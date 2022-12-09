The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE EL opened at $242.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

