The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 378.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,780 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.13% of The GEO Group worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 1,335,200 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 1,225,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $3,825,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of GEO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

