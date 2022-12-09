The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 506,359 Shares

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28.
  • On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.
  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GS opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.