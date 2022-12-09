The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 506,359 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88.

On Friday, November 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

GS opened at $358.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

