The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,769 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 2.23% of Growth for Good Acquisition worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GFGD opened at $10.02 on Friday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

