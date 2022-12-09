The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

LSXMA stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,529,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

