The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.93. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 43,472 shares changing hands.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

