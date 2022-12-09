The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.03

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.03 and traded as low as $6.93. The New America High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 43,472 shares changing hands.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.