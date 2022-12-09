The Sandbox Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $869.87 million and approximately $71.64 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
