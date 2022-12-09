The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

