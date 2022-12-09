The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.11% of Travelers Companies worth $1,247,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

