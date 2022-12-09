Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.55. 6,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,735. The stock has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.11.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

