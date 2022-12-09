TheStreet Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.03 on Monday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

