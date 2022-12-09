Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $233.96 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078519 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056343 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009879 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025477 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005110 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
